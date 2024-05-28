May 28, 2024 at 6:27 pm

This Woman Fell Asleep in Her Car And Only Woke Up When It Was Being Towed

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kayemdee81

Well, this sure doesn’t sound good…

A viral TikTok video showed what happened when a tow truck driver got the surprise of a lifetime during a routine day on the job.

Source: TikTok/@kayemdee81

The video showed the driver in his truck and a woman asked him, “You towed the car with me sleeping in it. Where the hell am I?”

The man told her he went into the car before towing it and didn’t see her.

Source: TikTok/@kayemdee81

The woman then said, “I was in the back of the seat. I was in the back. I just woke up. No lie, you just towed me here.”

This was not just another day on the job!

Source: TikTok/@kayemdee81

Here’s the video.

@kayemdee81

#towlife #freeride

♬ original sound – KayemDee

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@kayemdee81

Another TikTok user said that must’ve been one hell of a nap!

Source: TikTok/@kayemdee81

And this person made a good observation.

Source: TikTok/@kayemdee81

Well, that was pretty wild!

What a story!

