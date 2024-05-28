This Woman Fell Asleep in Her Car And Only Woke Up When It Was Being Towed
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sure doesn’t sound good…
A viral TikTok video showed what happened when a tow truck driver got the surprise of a lifetime during a routine day on the job.
The video showed the driver in his truck and a woman asked him, “You towed the car with me sleeping in it. Where the hell am I?”
The man told her he went into the car before towing it and didn’t see her.
The woman then said, “I was in the back of the seat. I was in the back. I just woke up. No lie, you just towed me here.”
This was not just another day on the job!
Here’s the video.
@kayemdee81
