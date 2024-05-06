When Another Driver Tried To Cut In Line At The Gas Station, So He Took His Sweet Time And Put Him Back At Square One
by Ashley Ashbee
Angry, rude drivers seem to think the world owes them something. I don’t get it. What does it do for you to one-up strangers, aside from an ego trip?
Check out how this driver’s rudeness became counter-productive, adding time to his wait instead of shortening it.
Someone who is obviously much more important than me.
It appears that gas prices are going up 14c a litre tonight and the radio and the news have been telling us to fill up today.
So, on my way home I went to Costco (big mistake). I spent a good 30 minutes driving from the mall entrance to the gas station.
Very civilized, but maybe caters to the impatient.
At this location there’s a few stores that you can drive around and get to the gas a bit more quickly when it’s not busy.
When it’s insane, they block it off with a line of pylons and shopping carts.
OP is painting quite an unflattering picture. But TBH I was expecting a Karen.
Just as I’m about to pull into the proper station area, d*****bag in a GT with d*****bag hair and greasy goatee smugly gets out of his car and starts moving pylons so he can bypass the line we all spent 30 minutes in.
Assuming any competency on his part, he would have merged in behind me.
So I went to inch forward and intentionally stalled it. (No gas and aggressive clutch).
Okay, it was worth it even if your car didn’t care for it.
Started her up and stalled it again.
Did this two more times until the attendant arrived and put the pylons back up in front of him.
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
Of course gas prices are brought into this.
This person is probably in business. Good for them. Most people don’t bother to do the math.
Same here. I don’t understand the mindset. Why are you more important? And what do you really gain by being like this?
There was quite a lot of swearing here. People hate gas prices and jerks!
Can we all agree gas prices suck everywhere and stay on topic?
Don’t butt ahead, folks. It’s rude and you’re just kicking yourself.
