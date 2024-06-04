A New Neighbor Broke An Unwritten Rule About Not Parking In Front Of Others’ Homes. Now A Feud Is Brewing.
by Ashley Ashbee
In your neighborhood, your neighbors have expectations of you and many of them have nothing to do with law.
If you’re very unlucky, you have an HOA that enjoys acting like the law.
Check out what happens between neighbors when those expectations are unceremoniously chucked.
AITA for blocking my neighbor from parking his car in front of my house?
The unwritten rule on my street is if you need to park on the street, you park in front of your house and not someone else’s.
If you have a get together or have workers coming over, no one minds if you park in front of their house as long as you’re not making a habit of it.
The house 2 doors down from me which is on the corner with the public road (there’s no parking on the road) is sold.
New people move in. 6 adults to be exact living in a 3 bedroom home. They each have their own vehicle.
I wake the next morning to put the trash out and there’s a car parked in front of my house.
Their 3 other cars are parked on the street.
It seemed like a one-time thing, but things get tense when it turns out to be a regular thing.
I’m a bit annoyed, but brush it off expecting it will be moved soon. It wasn’t moved for 3 days.
Apparently the new people have the garage packed so they park 2 cars in the driveway and 4 on the street.
I keep my Corvette in the garage but I keep my old beat up 1985 F-150 in the driveway along with my wife’s car.
After the car moved, I parked my truck on the street in front of my house.
Then there’s an opportunity for vengeance and sass.
Later that evening, someone rings my doorbell. The guy asks if I can move my truck into my driveway so he can park in front of my house.
I tell him I can, but I’m not going to.
He says they have 6 cars and not enough room to park on their property.
I tell him it sounds like they bought a property that’s too small for their needs and shut the door.
AITA?
Run with me to the comment section.
Well that’s what grown ups, would do. These are toddlers.
They should form a club. Complete with “Can I speak with the manager?” haircuts.
Hypocrisy is okay when you’re being petty, I guess.
It’s wild to think that you should be ruled by how former residents liked to live.
Why would anyone be courteous to you after that?
I bet the parties on this street suck.
Not that this guy will be invited.
