Bossy Security Guard Insisted He Always Take His Jacket Off When Entering A Hotel, So He Hatched A Revealing Plan So He Could Keep It On
by Ashley Ashbee
Most of us hate arbitrary rules, especially when they put us at risk of theft.
Some rules are meant to be broken.
This delivery driver had an *ahem* creative way to break one.
I’m waiting for the customer, Boss
My dad does food delivery service in his leisure time. One day he got an order to deliver to Marriott hotel.
He was told by the security to leave his jacket behind before entering the lobby and while waiting for the guest to come for their food there.
He argued about leaving the jacket behind is worrying as the motorcycle parking area is quite in the open, so the security told him to leave it in the concierge.
This annoyed him, but he complied anyway.
What a lovely loophole.
He gathered from other riders that the same security guy been asking them the same and sometimes with condescending tone.
When he got another order to the Marriott during the day, Dad took off his shirt and left it in the bike’s container under the seat and wore nothing under the jacket.
He walked in, took off his jacket, and sat pretty on the couch in the lobby.
The receptionist looked at him with horror.
Problem solved! Now back to work.
Dad : It’s a hot day. I ride around the town with only my jacket on. Your security guard colleague said the delivery jacket isn’t allowed in lobby, no?
Receptionist : J-just leave the food with me, and please put your jacket back on. Thank you.
The security guy realized the situation a bit late, and could only watch the whole exchange with his jaw dropped.
Next time my Dad gets an order to Marriott, the same guy just told him to leave it with him.
Here’s what people are saying.
I bet! What a cool guy.
I’m a woman and a prankster, but I don’t want to get arrested and I get cold easily.
I see what you did there. Open a window.
LOL this would actually be a cool scene in a movie.
I don’t get it either. Maybe they’re worried about concealed weapons?
Excuse me, I want to order a pizza.
