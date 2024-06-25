Curiosity (Almost) Got This Little Fox After He Stuck His Head In A Drain

The saying goes that curiosity got the cat, but if you’ve ever been around any small mammal, I probably don’t have to convince you they can all be too curious for their own good.

For example, this little fox stuck his head in a drain, and needed the help of some kind humans to set him free.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital, located in the southeast of England, responded to a call about a little fox cub who was in a precarious situation.

Tom Linsel, a veterinarian on call, responded and found a fox who had been trapped for several hours, resulting in some cut paws and dehydration.

They treated it’s injuries and then sent it on its way.

“The cub is fine and has since been released back to its den in the garden it was found.”

The red fox is common in the UK and other places in the Northern Hemisphere, and are happy to live in a variety of habitats.

But, while urban living offers its advantages, like easy scavenging, it does come with its challenges, as this little guy found out the hard way.

There is some evidence that urban foxes are becoming more domesticated. Their snouts are thinner, their craniums smaller, their coats are changing color, etc etc.

I, for one, can’t wait to befriend one in the near future.

