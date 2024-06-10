Her Neighbor Gave Her All Her Plants During A Manic Episode, But Now That She’s Better… She Refuses To Give Them Back
If someone offers you something that you actually want, it’s okay to accept those things, right?
It sounds easy enough, but, as we all know, life is complicated…
So did this woman do anything wrong when she accepted plants from her neighbor?
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for taking all of my neighbor’s plants?
“I live next to a couple whom I’m friendly with but not much past “how are you?” and chat about things in the neighborhood.
Last week I was out for a morning walk and noticed Amber lugging a ton of plants from her backyard to her porch. She said hello so I stopped by to chat and see if she needed help. Looked like she was starting her own landscaping company!
Turns out she finally felt inspired to work on the new garden she’s been planning for months. She ripped out everything she currently had and was going to put it on the curb as freebies.
I’ll take that!
I’ve always wanted to turn my lawn into a nice garden so I felt like I struck gold! I offered to pay her because there was a substantial amount of shrubbery but she refused.
I wheelbarrowed everything over to my backyard, brought her some pastries as a thank you, offered cash again or to help with her new garden, she refused, and that was that. I spent the weekend with my boyfriend replanting everything and our backyard looks great!
Uh oh…
…Until I get a knock on my door yesterday from her husband. Turns out (he said she gave permission for him to tell me this) she struggles with bipolar and was going through a manic episode.
There is no “new garden” that she’s been plotting for months, just a bipolar-induced attack on their backyard that she now regrets.
She’s too embarrassed to talk to me herself – I get it, I struggle with depression and the fewer people I have the explain myself to, the better – but she wants her plants back.
Apparently that garden was her baby and in a fit of mania, she destroyed it.
I don’t think so…
I’m sad for her because bad decisions when you’re in the mental toilet suck but like… everything is already planted in my backyard and I’m not willing to put in the effort to dig everything up.
It’ll look awful, and yeah that’s what they’re dealing with now but it’s not my fault. I nicely told him pretty much that and he just said okay and left.
Now when I see them they completely ignore me. I’ve crossed paths with them three times since and her husband waved but she didn’t even look at me.
I saw them taking soil and compost bags out of their car today and Amber just looked really upset and not at all excited to be working on a new garden.
My boyfriend thinks I should offer to give at least some of them back because I’m not exaggerating, she gave me a TON of plants.
I just don’t want her to think she can be rude to me after her mistake then get what she wants.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another reader said she’s an *******.
This individual spoke up.
Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.
And this person shared how they’d handle this.
That’s a tough one…
But she was technically given the plants…
