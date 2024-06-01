Here’s How Giraffe’s Lay Down Their Heads When They Get Tired
There are things you never really ponder, because they never cross your mind – but once they do, you really need to know the answer.
Like, for instance, how do giraffes sleep?
They are as tall as 18 feet, but their height rarely gives them the advantage, safety-wise.
Giraffes are prey animals, and typically sleep standing up so they can easily bolt if they sense a predator.
But according to London Zoo zookeeper Becca Keefe, they sleep very little.
“Giraffes don’t sleep very much at all, they sleep for about 4 hours within a 24-hour period. This sleep occurs in very short bursts lasting about five minutes. This is because giraffes are a prey species and being asleep for large amounts of time leaves them at a greater risk of predation.”
When they enter REM sleep, though, they can no longer hold up their heads and need to rest them somewhere.
“When giraffes do sleep, they sleep standing up as this is the safest method. However, they do occasionally sit down to sleep. When giraffes enter REM sleep, which only lasts about a minute, they sometimes lose the ability to support their own head. During REM sleep sometimes their heads rest on their backs or occasionally just lull to one side causing an S shape in their neck.”
They use their own rear ends – or the rear end of a friend – as a pillow.
It’s important they get that good sleep, no matter how brief, because it’s thought to be critical for cementing memories and learning.
You know the power naps are the best kind.
And if you’re a giraffe, the shorter the better.
