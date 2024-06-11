HOA Puts Up Paper Lantern Lights And Expects Residents To Take Them Down. So One Homeowner Says They Need To Clean Them Up Themselves.
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s not uncommon to see A LOT of complaints about the silly things that HOAs do, but less about what a HOA is not doing.
Keep reading to see how OP dealt with a uniquely annoying situation.
AITA For Refusing To Clean Up Luminaries After HOA Put Them In My Yard Without Consent?
A few Christmases back, HOA decided to decorate everyone’s yards with luminaries.
I was already very uncomfortable with having flaming candles in flammable, paper bags on my heavily wooded lawn as it was a huge fire hazard.
Mom insisted that they were only doing something nice for us.
I let it slide and just kept an eye on them.
It starts with an eyesore that’s sticking out in the neighborhood like a sore thumb.
A few days later after it rained, the sopping wet candle bags were still in my yard.
We get a letter from HOA stating that the other neighbors had already cleaned up their luminaries, now it was our turn.
I contact HOA back and insist that they put the mess in my yard without my consent so they need to be the ones to clean it up.
They try to spin some BS about “being a part of the neighborhood” or whatever.
Threats may not be the best way to prove you’re the rational party in this debate.
I insist that if it isn’t off my lawn by tomorrow, I will dump the mess in front of their headquarters.
Mom is afraid of the HOA and cleaned up the mess herself.
To this day, she insists that I was a huge ******* for always going against authority.
I don’t think HOA has authority over anyone unless you allow them to. AITA?
Here’s what people had to say.
She only hated them enough to get rid of them once they were soggy on the ground.
This will make things very uncomfortable for her.
I hope mom isn’t penalized.
I can understand disagreeing with what HOA did, but to handle it like this — wow.
I have a friend who is an insurance adjuster. I should ask her how this would work.
Why not take a breath, write a letter and have a meeting?
Drama is stupid.
