‘I cannot afford to live.’ – Man Who Makes Triple Minimum Wage Says The American Dream Is Not Coming Back

Anyone making minimum wage is likely struggling right now.

Times are tough, there is no doubt when rent is ridiculously high and a mortgage is out of reach for a lot of folks.

But when @nicsmnrs, a guy earning triple the minimum wage, says he’s finding it hard to live, we have gotta ask what’s going on?!

Nicholas Sumners told his followers on TikTok: “Can somebody explain to me in crayon-eating terms why I make over three times the federal minimum wage and I cannot afford to live?”.

He continued: “And I do not want to hear the pull yourself up from your bootstraps, work 90 hours a week [arguments], that’s not the goal guys!”.

The TikToker says it is unfair to be asked to work even more when his parents made less than half he does when they were his age and they were able to move out on their own.

“I cannot afford to live anywhere alone,” he said.

He then went on to explain the cost of living solo.

He stated that a one-bedroom apartment is $1800. While a two-bedroom apartment is $2200.

“Who the f**k can afford that?,” he said. “It is embarrassing to come out and say that it is a struggle to survive right now, but I know so many people are struggling.”

“And do not get me started on what my grandparents were doing. They (bought) a $3000 house. And yes, I understand inflation and all of the bull***t that they have been pulling with the Fed. Why are we allowing it?”.

He then gets a little. Well very political and asks why the U.S is sending money abroad for war.

He said: “I clock out of my shift. I am tired, I have to go home, and I check the news. Another 60 f*****g billion to a country nobody can point out on a map.”

“Where has the plot gone?” he added. “We have lost it, folks, we have f******g lost it. The American dream is dead. It is over. Gone and forgotten.”

Well, this post was never gonna be uplifting I’m afraid.

People are struggling financially yet working harder than ever before. Why and how?!

