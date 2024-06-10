She Asked A Neighbor To Schedule Her Dogs’ Yard Time So Her Rescue Dog Could Play Outside, But They Refused And Now Her Dog Is Getting No Outdoors Time
If someone asked you to schedule your leisure time according to theirs while you stay on your property, what would be your honest reaction?
It feels like a bit too much to ask for but maybe if your neighbors are polite enough, something might work out.
This girl wants her neighbor to schedule her time with her dogs outside so her own dog could have outdoor fun.
Let’s see how the neighbor reacted to that request.
WIBTA to insist my neighbor keep a yard schedule?
For background I have a severely reactive rescue dog.
She’s terrified of other dogs and freaks out majorly when she sees them or hears them.
Her dog has some troubles and she does everything she can to keep her at ease..
My partner and I have been working with our vet and a behavioral trainer and we’ve made some progress, but my dog is still not truly comfortable anywhere but her own yard.
A new lady just moved in next door, and she has two big dogs.
While the lady isn’t explicitly problematic, her dogs make things uncomfortable..
They seem like nice dogs, they are quiet and she works with them a lot.
The problem is that she works from home full time, and her dogs are always outside.
She doesn’t leave them there for hours or anything, but I never know when she’s going to let them out or for how long.
She also spends a lot of time out there with them after work and on weekends. I can hear her training and playing fetch or she’ll have them out with her while she’s doing yard work.
The new neighbor doesn’t bother this girl’s dog and yet she makes the request..
To be fair to her, she trains them and she doesn’t let them run up on the fence, and if they do bark, she makes them go inside.
They’re still out on the other side of the fence though and my dog is now scared and reacting in her own backyard. When my dog starts carrying on, she is the one who has to go inside.
She already can’t enjoy walks and now she can’t even enjoy being outside.
This girl is only concerned about her dog and ends up finally asking,..
I asked my neighbor if she’d consider a schedule for the dogs so that my dog can enjoy her yard too without the neighbor’s dogs freaking her out on the other side of the fence.
She was polite about it but said no, she bought the house with the yard for her dogs, and they use it.
She said she’d be glad to tell me when she’s leaving with them for a period of hours, but otherwise she’s not going to change what she’s doing day to day.
That sounds like a fair reply but this girls seem persistent on her request.
So nothing changed and her dogs get plenty of outdoor time and mine gets none except for the stray times when she takes one of her dogs to a training class or takes both of them for a hike.
I’m really upset and want to insist that we adopt a schedule so that my dog can have some outside time too.
The problem seems to be on her end but she still asks the big question.
WIBTA if I insisted she work with me to adopt a schedule that’s fair to all the dogs?
It seems as though this girl might have to figure out another way for her dog to have some outdoor time.
Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this story.
This person advices the lady to accept the neighbor’s answer.
This person blames the girl entirely for her choices.
This person is thinking from the neighbor’s perspective.
This person doesn’t want this girl to think that the world revolves around her.
This person thinks absurd that the girl is forcing her neighbor to schedule her outings on her own property.
Yep, it’s reality check time! Courtesy of Reddit.
