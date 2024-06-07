She Gave A Neighbor Wi-Fi Access During Their Visit And Now The Neighbor Is Angry They Can’t Use It Anymore
by Ashley Ashbee
Most people think nothing of giving their WIFI password and username to a guest to their home.
But you might want to think twice about doing that after reading this story.
Unfortunately, slow internet was only one of the complications.
AITA for changing my wifi password and not sharing it with the neighbor?
I (23F) live next door to Jenny (she lives with her husband and 1 child)
I work almost all day outside and in my spare time I play games on ps4 during the week. I pay for a good internet because I like not having any lag while playing or any internet slowness.
My PS4 is in my room and the internet router is in the living room, so it’s wi-fi and not cable. And because of that, I constantly check the internet speed and it’s always X.
A few months ago, I invited Jenny’s family over for dinner and gave them my WIFI password, apparently theirs was weak at my house and I went through politeness.
There are issues with internet speed and OP decides what to do about it.
Last month, I started to notice very bad internet speed (1/10th of before) and a few technical visits to resolve until the technician asked if I had passed the password to someone in the building and I put the pieces together.
I then changed the password because the internet was crap and I didn’t want to share it with 3 more people.
Last week, the neighbor knocked on the door and asked for my WIFI password, because her internet wasn’t working and I commented saying that I changed it because there were people from other apartments using it.
She got the message and said she was having a hard time and couldn’t pay for her own internet, so in desperation she used mine and if I couldn’t give her the new password, promising that they would only use it at night (when they got home from work).
Then no good deed goes unpunished, as they say.
I denied her, saying that night was my leisure time too and that I didn’t want to have bad internet. I don’t want to pay more for the internet for 4 people.
And even more so for her using it for a month without my permission.
She stomped off and my new image in the building is the petty ***** who doesn’t want to share WIFI with people who are struggling financially.
AITA?
Check out the comments to see what folks are saying.
I get the feeling that she mooches off people in general and isn’t used to getting caught.
It was nice to see people suggesting ways she can get affordable internet access.
I was thinking this, too. It’s a significant cybersecurity risk. I hardly ever use public WIFI.
Good point. I guess OP will never know.
Exactly. Nothing wrong with needing help. But you don’t take things without permission and then get mad when the person doesn’t want to deal with the issues that come with that.
Being nice is overrated.
