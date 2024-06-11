She Was Reprimanded After Returning From Lunch Five Minutes Late. So She Made Sure To Be On Time Moving Forward And Stopped Working Overtime.
It’s natural that, eventually, life will collide with the workplace.
As long as it’s not a common thing, most staff are understanding.
But what happens when that’s not the case?
Let’s see what this Reddit post says about a coworker who gets involved.
Boss trashed me for 5 min late, so I complied to their wishes
I worked at a great company, not hourly paid.
Official hours are 9:30 – 12:00-14:00 (but just one hour of lunch break, you have to manage it between those times) — 18h.
I love my work, and often arrive before 9 and leave after 18:45, so almost 2 hours more of work every day.
Two extra hours isn’t nothing! That time really adds up.
So 10 hours a week, “free”, but gladly done, I really enjoy what I am doing.
One day, for my lunch break I went to have sushi but the cashier made a small mistake with the bill, and we had to stay a few minutes more to regulate it.
So, I came back to work at 14:05 (left at 13:00) So, 5 minutes more than the usual lunch break.
That doesn’t seem like too big of a faux pas unless someone is keeping a close eye on things.
A girl who works there (not my boss, or any kind of supervisor) trashed me for being late, not respectful yada yada yada…I was really angry.
I am no child, we are not at school or anything, and my job was always done and with my clients’ satisfaction.
I like that mentality — let the work speak for itself!
So, the next day and the following week, I arrived at 9:30 precisely and left at 18:00 on the clock.
My (real) boss was quite annoyed, because well, I worked way less than before, and I explained the situation.
I don’t know what happened to her, but she never trashed anyone after that 🙂
Now, that’s what I call punctual.
Obviously, each workplace has rules — but this coworker seems deeply invested in a minor slip-up.
Let’s see what Reddit thinks about the situation.
Ultimately, the coworker had no reason to become invested in this employee’s minor slip-up.
They say “time is money” for a reason, people!
