Their Neighbors Let Their Kids Play In Their Yard And Create Drama When Asked To Stop
Some people act like the world owes their kids certain experiences and unfortunately saying no creates more problems.
Take the incident below, for instance. When you manicure your garden, you do it for yourself, your family and your guests, not trespassers.
Read the story to see how OP deals with this.
AITA for refusing to let my neighbor’s kids play in my yard without permission?
I’ve been facing a bit of a dilemma with my neighbors, and I need your help to determine if I’m in the wrong here.
I live in a quiet suburban neighborhood and my backyard is a peaceful oasis where my family and I love to relax and spend quality time. We have a nicely landscaped garden and a swing set for our kids.
My next-door neighbors have three young children and they’ve been letting them play in our backyard without asking for our permission.
It starts with some friendly neighborhood gaslighting.
They claim that it’s just harmless fun, and the kids enjoy our garden.
I don’t mind sharing our space occasionally, but they’ve been doing this without notice or consent.
It’s starting to disrupt our peace and damage some of our plants and decorations.
I politely asked my neighbors to check with us before letting their kids play in our yard, but they seemed offended and said I was being unreasonable.
Now OP is afraid of looking like a bad guy for seeking courtesy.
They argued that it’s a shared space since our yards are adjacent.
AITA for wanting my neighbors to ask for permission before allowing their kids to play in my yard?
I just want to maintain some control over my own space and ensure it’s respected.
Should I be more lenient with the neighbor kids?
I’m eager to hear your thoughts on this situation!
Check out the comments on this story.
When they say shared, they just mean the fun, not the work.
Scary! What if he broke his neck?
Not sure either will deter them, but it could help you cover yourself.
Might not be the way to get the cops on your side.
Because weeding isn’t for visitors. The audacity!
I know lots of people with pools.
Fortunately I haven’t heard any horror stories.
