They Watched Their Neighbor’s Dogs As A Favor, But Informed Him He Couldn’t Expect Four-Star Treatment For $20
by Ashley Ashbee
Some people take for granted that not everyone knows how much care dogs require.
Those folks also don’t consider that you get what you pay for.
See how this couple found this out the hard way after offering to look after their neighbor’s dogs.
AITA for telling my neighbor that we won’t ever watch his dogs again?
My wife and I (mid 20’s) moved into our first home a year or two ago.
Our next door neighbors Candace (30s) and Jackson (30s) are married with two children and they have two dogs.
These past few days, Candace and Jackson have been on a trip with their two young kids.
Before they left, they asked if we would be willing to watch their dogs, walk them, make sure they have food and water.
What happened next reminds me of being a student who failed a test or an employee who screwed up.
I’m doing some work when I receive the following text from Jackson: “Hey, for the future, three things:
The dogs are not to be left alone past 8 in the morning
Please be sure to walk them at least around the block 2-3 times a day
Make sure you’re giving them water more frequently because last time their water was almost empty when we got home Thanks.”
Note: he has an outside Ring security system so he can see when I come and go (hence the 8am thing)
The expectations and attitude of this neighbor made OP angry.
This guy is expecting me to put in hours of work according to a STRICT schedule into his dogs each day for less than $20 for the whole week.
I told him I would oblige for this last day until he arrives home but that I would never be watching his dogs or children (we often babysit) again.
Mostly because I find his behavior rude (principle of the matter being that he’s rudely expecting too much without even the decency to tell me BEFORE the trip AND the passive aggression).
Well, he didn’t take very kindly to my saying that.
He’s complained to a lot of different neighbors saying he was “compensating” me for this work and that I’m a lazy/unkind neighbor.
AITA?
Let’s see how the commenters reacted.
You don’t patronize people ever, especially not after exploiting them.
He can’t be a jerk if he gives you enough to buy a pizza, right?
I was an animal sitter and dog walker for years and the best clients accept your rate without drama.
I know from years of dogsitting many wouldn’t pay more than that.
Plus it takes time to commute, you have to schedule things around the animal’s needs, etc.
Reminds me why I’m glad I gave up pet sitting!
Lots of clients are great, but lots aren’t.
