A Waiter Was Rude To This Hotel Guest For No Reason, So They Weaponized Their Tip To Teach A Valuable Lesson In Manners
by Abby Jamison
The conversation are tipping is always a controversial one.
In this case, though, it’s pretty obvious that this waiter got exactly the tip they deserved.
Although some people might disagree.
Let’s get the full story…
Revenge on rude waiter
I just bought a hotel room and was informed the room came with free breakfast for 2.
I came downstairs in the morning and as soon as I entered the breakfast area the server gave me a dirty look and literally yelled what do you want.
This felt uncalled for…
I told him about the comped breakfast and he said i had to leave without explaining i needed a coupon that came with the key card for the room.
After i found this out from the front desk i came back and gave him the coupon. He then said he wouldn’t serve me because there needed to be 2 people.
Again i had to leave get my brother and come back.
He then proceeded to take our order 1 breakfast for me and 1 breakfast to go so my brother could go back to sleep. My brother leaves.
The bad treatment continues…
The server then proceeds to not even offer me water or check on me at all while attending to the only other people in the breakfast area sitting right in front of me.
Finally someone else brings out my food. I eat.
When it comes time to leave a tip I write a big fat zero on the check and proceed to walk over to the food runner that bring me my food and hand him a 20-dollar bill.
The look on this rude server’s face is priceless.
Let’s see what Reddit users thought about this…
This commenter loved that they tipped the food runner.
Another user shares their praises, too!
Several commenters suggests reporting the waiter.
Overall, this petty revenge is well-loved!
Your tips are a reflection of your service, and this was clearly bad service!
You can’t expect something for nothing, after all.
