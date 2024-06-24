This Woman Claims That Avocado Oil Is A Total Scam. – ‘82% of the oil was actually rancid or mixed with other oils.’

Avocado oil seems to be all the rage these days…but is it legit?

According to a TikTokker named Sammie, the avocado oil industry isn’t exactly up to snuff.

She told viewers, “Want to know what I learned today? I learned that they just did a study on avocado oil and found that 82% of the oil was actually rancid or mixed with other oils such as canola oil.”

Sammie continued, “I learned that there is no regulations on avocado oil, so they can kind of go rogue here. And all of this is just a great new marketing scheme. I love this country so much.”

She cited a study conducted at UC Davis in 2020 and said, “At least 82 percent of test samples [of avocado oil] were either stale before expiration date or mixed with other oils.”

An article about the study stated, “In three cases, bottles labeled as ‘pure’ or ‘extra virgin’ avocado oil contained near 100 percent soybean oil, an oil commonly used in processed foods that’s much less expensive to produce.”

The article also said, “The Food and Drug Administration has not yet adopted ‘standards of identity’ [for avocado oil], which are basic food standards designed to protect consumers from being cheated by inferior products or confused by misleading labels.”

Things have gotten better in the past few years and the 82% figure has dropped to about 70%, but it’s still concerning.

