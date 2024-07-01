The ‘Pickle Dr. Pepper’ Hack At Sonic Is Taking TikTok By Storm

Sometimes it seems like the world can’t get any crazier but then someone goes and adds pickles to Dr. Pepper!

Yes, you heard that right!

Now this is a wild and possibly tasty craze is going all kinds of viral on TikTok.

If you haven’t tried it yet, well, I wouldn’t blame you personally – but people like @mississippimemaw say you definitely should!



Here’s what you do: head to Sonic and order a Dr. Pepper with pickles.

And apparently you can get it as a side or just whacked right there into your drink.



This woman did a video of her experience trying the unusual pairing.

She asked her followers: “Do y’all like pickles, do y’all like Dr. Pepper?

She ordered the drink at the drive-thru and was surprised by the ease in which she was served this bizarre delicacy.



And did she like it?

She said the drink was “really good” and she even had a straight face when she said it, so like, why not try it?

Or, you could just have pickles on a burger.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

I mean, why not try it?

Even if you hate it, you can always make your own reaction video!

