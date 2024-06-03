Unreasonable Neighbor Asks For A Favor, And She Didn’t Take The “No” Response Well At All
by Sarrah Murtaza
Asking for favors should have a boundary too!
Sometimes we might be going through something and asking for help is okay but intruding on someone’s space and asking for unrealistic favors is entirely different.
Today’s story is about a mother asking for a pretty unjust favor from her neighbor.
Check out what happened!
AITA for refusing my neighbor spends her weekdays at my house??
So long story short, my husband and I purchased home back in March 2023, and its a new subdivision, literally every home in this neighborhood is new within the last year.
My neighbor Nancy from across the street still has a huge dirt lot next to her home.
Nancy and husband Joe just had a baby about 3 months ago, and construction started about 1 month ago to build more homes.
That must be very troubling for Nancy but what she does next is more TROUBLESOME.
So there is a lot of noise Mon- Fri 7am to 4pm. Surprisingly the streets are very wide, and I don’t really hear any of it on my side. I WFH 3 days a week.
Nancy came to my house yesterday evening and asked me if she and her baby can spend the days at my house during those hours??
She wanted to spend most of her days with her baby at this girl’s house.
I said “I’m sorry, but no, I work from home and I like the peace and quiet, I can’t imagine being next to construction with a newborn baby, but I’m sorry Nancy you can’t spend all your days here at my home.”
We only have 2 cats, no kids.
That sounds like a very reasonable response but Nancy clearly seemed offended.
Nancy said I was not being very neighborly a quite a bit of an a******.
Said she didn’t want to ask other neighbors because they were elderly, or single young guys, and did not want to bother them.
But felt it was OKAY to bother me.
Nancy’s behavior got on this girl’s nerves!
HAHA the audacity. I would literally never expect this of a neighbor, or make such a request ever.
Maybe if it was an emergency for a day or two, but for 6 months??
So AITA??
The interesting part is that Nancy and this girl weren’t even friends! They’re more like strangers!
And just to add more detail, in the 8 months that we have lived here we have met once and waived to each other another time.
So I don’t really know this neighbor at all, which surprises me even more that she made this request of me.
Yikes! That was some drama.
Let’s see what folks on Reddit think about this story.
This person believes Nancy to be absurd for making such a request.
This person speaks with experience and says noise doesn’t bother little babies!
This person thinks Nancy might have ulterior motives
This commentator also thinks that babies are not bothered by noise
It is likely that Nancy only wants what’s best for her newborn but it doesn’t have to be at the cost of ruining someone else’s peace.
Being polite with her response clearly didn’t get this girl anywhere.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.