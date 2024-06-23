Welcome To The Secret World Of Amish Weddings. – ‘Literally so much food. Good home cooked food.’

There’s so little known about Amish, so it’s really refreshing to get an insight into an Amish wedding via TikTok!

Apart from TV shows that have sometimes shown a negative side to the secretive communities, so little is really known about what life is really like for Amish families and friends.

But thanks to TikToker Regina B (@itsamess_momma) we all got insight into an Amish wedding and it looks absolutely gorgeous!

She told her followers: “We don’t always go to Amish weddings but when we do.”

She added: “Gotta show up at the right time, not too early, not too late.”

Regina, her partner, and their little girl, walk into a delightful scene like something out of a movie.

There’s well dressed men in white and black on one side of a field, waiting outside a church and women in blue dresses on the other side.

And there’s a cute baby in a cap and gown.

She said: “Just kids playing in the dirt… exactly how it should be,” as she filmed her little girl dressed like a fairy princess.

“Simple and elegant decor,” she said, showing a lovely white wedding cake and a typewriter! Who needs TikTok anyhow, hey!?!

And she showed off the cutest and most simply dressed wedding table, explaining this was the ‘Eck’ or corner of the room.

And there was a basket of candy!

“Literally so much food. Good home cooked food. Just ask the hubby,” she said and showed a clip of her husband and guests in traditional Amish clothes enjoying what looks like an absolute feast!

Clearly Amish people know how to do weddings right and who wouldn’t want to be a guest there!

