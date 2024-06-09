Woman’s Roommate Realizes They’ve Been Eating Raw Subway Cookies And People Are Losing It
by Ryan McCarthy
Sometimes you take one bite of something and know its bad, but the truly heinous moments are when you don’t realize until you’ve already eaten half!
For example, my roommate once ate half of a burrito only to find a piece of dental floss in the filling.
I still get shivers thinking about that one.
But in TikTok user @jcmillmill’s video, you can see her realize real time that the subway footlong cookie she is eating is still raw!
Check it out!
Jules’ video starts with her friend uttering one sentence no one wants to hear after they’ve already eaten half of something.
“I don’t think ours was cooked…” You can see the moment of realization on Jules’ face as her friend continues. “Like it wasn’t quite raw, but it wasn’t cooked.”
The food item they’re talking about is the one you see on the screen: Subway’s new footlong cookie.
Jules sits there reconsidering her entire life, realizing that at least 6 inches of the footlong cookie had not been cooked through.
“We were eating it saying it pretty good the more you eat it, once you get used to the taste!”
Honestly I relate, I’ve eaten some questionable meals when I’ve been craving some food bad.
At that point you don’t care what it is, as long as its in your belly!
We watch as Jules goes through the 5 stages of grief for her stomach, and her roommate says maybe the funniest line of the whole video!
“You know you’re so hungry when you eat an uncooked subway footlong. Maybe I’ll mention that to my therapist tonight…”
Honestly, of all the uncooked foods they could have eaten, cookie dough has to be best option!
I mean they sell raw cookie dough as its own food!
Check out her video for yourself!
@jcmillmill
The way we gaslit ourselves 🙃 @Delaney Stedman
TikTok thought the girls were trying to do some post-eating rationalization…
While others consoled them by saying raw cookie dough is better anyway!
And finally, this subway worker tried to comfort them by telling them they come pre-cooked!
I wouldn’t be too mad if mine came out raw, but a warmed up cookie is still the best version of cookie!
