‘You’re not touching my kids.’ – Her Kids’ School Tried To Pressure Her Into Letting Them Have Oral Surgery Right There

Wow, talk about overstepping boundaries!

A mom named Alicia posted a video on TikTok and she had quite a story to tell about what school officials did to her kids at their school.

Hang on tight, this is weird!

Alicia said that she has two kids who are in first grade and their school offered free cleanings from its dental program.

She explained, “They have a dentist come out on this big tour bus and they do the free cleanings. And I was like, ‘okay, whatever.’”

Things got strange when Alicia received news that her children had “dental abnormalities” that needed to be taken care of immediately.

She said, “My kids go to the dentist on a regular basis, like every six months to a year. Like there’s never no cavities, decaying. Their baby teeth are coming out so their teeth are loose, but that’s it.”

She went a step further and took her kids to their regular dentist and she was told everything was just fine.

Alicia said she was pressured to sign a consent form that would allow her children to have oral surgery and be given anesthesia without her being there.

She explained, “I was like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘I’m not opting in anything. You’re not touching my kids.’”

Let’s see what she had to say.

Alicia posted a follow-up video and updated viewers about further developments in this bizarre situation.

Check out what folks said on TikTok.

This person thinks this sounds sketchy.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

That story was just WEIRD.

I think I might have to find a whole other school.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.