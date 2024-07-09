‘Woke up to a crashing sound at 5 am.’ – A New York Renter’s Kitchen Falls Apart And It’s The Talk of The Internet

With the price of rent in New York, it would kinda feel like your life was falling apart.

But what if your literal apartment was falling apart?!

That was the experience of @dearmomsorryforbeinggab, who was no doubt paying a fortune to have a roof over their heads, when their kitchen cupboards plummeted from the wall.

This left their apartments and life temporarily in chaos. And really buying a home never looked so good – if only WE could all afford to actually buy one, huh?!!!

Renter Christine Covode shared a video of how her kitchen cabinets dropped off the wall in her NYC apartment at 5am!

She told her followers on TikTok that she’d “woke up to a crashing sound at 5 am, walked out, and saw this,” filming Apocalypse Now – The B Movie Kitchen Version.

And like, as always, those landlords – they’re like some kinda knight in shining armor, aren’t they.

Well, of course there was gonna be a hero in this mix…

But literally, with no sense of irony, it seemed this guy was kinda that.

He sent a team to clean up the cabinets and the rubble left behind after the great cabinet crash.

However, of course there was a catch. She had no idea of how to get compensation or cabinet replacements…

Christine later joked how well, of course, the landlord had given her and her roommates $6k compensation, an all expenses trip to Cancun (not too shabby, eh!) and a meet and greet with Beyoncé.

If only we could all have landlords like this and kitchen cabinets falling down at 5am. We can but wish!

