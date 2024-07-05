‘These are amazing.’ – Dollar Tree Shopper Showed Viewers Tasty Alternatives To Kellogg Products

Cheaper is better!

Well, some of the time, at least…

And this woman believes she’s on to something…

She goes by the handle @dollartreedinners on TikTok and she showed products they can pick up at Dollar Tree stores that are alternatives to Kellogg’s items.

And, apparently, Kellogg’s is on a lot of peoples’ **** lists right now, so some folks are eager to avoid the brand, anyway.

She wrote in a comment on her video, “I know that boycotting is a privilege, I always advocate that you do what is best for you and your family.”

She showed viewers one item and said, “These are amazing and I have talked about them several times and they’re actually the original Pop Tart. Post came up with the idea of a breakfast pastry and they announced it and then while they were working on the recipe, Kellogg’s stole the idea, produced it, and got on shelves first.”

Then it was time to check out some cookies. She said, “Dollar Tree also has several cookie options that will serve as a replacement for Keebler and Chips Ahoy products, including these Fudge Striped shortbread cookies.”

She continued, “And then they also have these vanilla cookies which are a good swap for the Vienna Fingers.”

Next up: “They have a couple of different versions of Club Crackers although I haven’t tried either of these so if you have please let me know in the comments below if they’re any good.”

And she commented on one more item at the store and told viewers, “I did try this knock-off version of a Nutrigrain bar and I didn’t think it was that good. It was very bready and the filling kind of tasted artificial so not gonna recommend those.”

Check out the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another reader is a fan of Aldi.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Go cheap or go home!

And don’t compromise your ethics in the process.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁