‘You deserve to live on the streets.’ – Woman Showed What Happened On The Worst First Date You’ve Ever Seen
by Matthew Gilligan
First dates are always a roll of the dice.
Sometimes, you get a real gem of a person sitting across from you, and other times, well…you’ve probably been there…
And the first date you’re about to see didn’t go too well!
A woman named Alexus posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what went down when she met up with a guy for the first time.
Alexus covertly filmed a video while talking to her date.
She asked him, “So how do you expect to have like a wife and kids yet you don’t wanna really provide, yet you don’t want her to work?”
The man answered, “Well I just think that she should find her own way to make her money. Like, for example, the government steals everybody’s taxes, find a way to take your money back from the government.”
Hmmm…that doesn’t sound shady at all!
He added, “If you can’t do that you deserve to live on the streets, honestly.”
Alexus asked him, “So you want a wife and kids and you want to be the provider, you want her to be home and be a homemaker, but you’re not gonna give her spending money? Like if she needs to go get groceries?”
Her date replied, “I’m gonna just give her the basics; if she can live off the basics, she’s fine, otherwise you’re just asking for too much. The basics is Pampers, food, and clothes. That’s about it, really.”
The man added that she wouldn’t be able to have social time with friends and said, “She’s at home, focusing on our family and that’s about it. She has no reason to go anywhere else, honestly.”
What a guy!
Alexus said to him, “So basically you want her to be a slave, just to be at home, cook, clean for you. That’s modern-day slavery, basically.”
The man replied, “Some people think of it like that, but you know what, it is what it is.”
And then came the best part!
Alexus said, “Okay, so if you don’t wanna pay for those things, it’s as if we were splitting the bill like we’re gonna split the bill today?”
Her date responded with a simple, “Yes.”
The caption to Alexus’ video reads, “No because I’m still so shocked, I was so taken back that I started repeating myself, like bro who raised these men???”
Here’s the video.
@alehxus
No becuase im still so shocked, i was so taken back that i started repeating myself, like bro😭😭😭 who raised these men??? #firstdate #baddate
And this is how folks reacted.
This person nailed it.
Another viewer made a funny/accurate comment.
And this TikTok user spoke THE TRUTH.
Well, that was a waste of time…
I’m sure it won’t be the last time, sadly.
