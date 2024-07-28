Boyfriend Pays All The Bills While Girlfriend Pockets Her Earnings, So He Tries To Compromise But Keeps Getting Ignored

Relationships are all about give and take, but what happens when one person is taking more than they’re giving?

A couple finds themselves in a dilemma when they can’t come to an agreement on their respective contributions in the relationship.

One partner is left wondering whether they’re asking for too much.

Read on for the full story.

AITA For expecting my girlfriend to clean and do the house stuff when I pay for literally everything and she keeps all of her money? I was in a long distance relationship with this woman for a couple years. She decided she would like to move in with me to continue the relationship. I gave her the choice. I said, do you want pay bills half and half, or do you prefer gender roles where I provide and you do the house stuff?

She made her decision.

She wants to save all her money and get ahead, so she chose a set up where I pay for everything. Not just the bills, but even the groceries we both eat. Everything.

He thinks he’s being reasonable.

I’m not some forceful zealot about her doing things around the house. We’re talking like 30 mins a day of stuff.

Neither of us have kids, she has 7+ hours a day of free time. She makes $25 / hour and we live in a cheap state.

But the arrangement isn’t working for him anymore.

She’s just pocketing all of her money so that she can get ahead and pay off debt, etc. She constantly gives me pushback and acts like a prick if I ask her to do something that takes 5 minutes. Like “I did it last time – you do it,” etc.

He tries to renegotiate, to no avail.

When I try to kindly bring up that she chose this arrangement and we can simply switch to 50/50 on the bills then I’ll do all the house stuff, she gets upset and wants to end the conversation. AITA?

Seems like he’s given her plenty of chances to find an arrangement that works for both of them.

What does Reddit have to say?

This user is dubious of her intentions.

It’s about more than just the money at this point.

True partnership doesn’t look like this.

She should at least hear him out on his concerns.

After months of disagreement, this man’s generosity has finally dried up.

Maybe one day she’ll realize mutual respect and effort are the true currencies of a healthy relationship.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.