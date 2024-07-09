Girlfriend Shares The Dusty Drama She Had With Her Boyfriend Over A Dirty Fan. – ‘You still didn’t clean it, that’s on you.’

In 2024, housework should all be about teamwork, right?!

Well, that ain’t the experience of a lot of women still! Hello guys, wake up and smell the coffee and the liberation of women – it happened a long time ago!

So when TikToker Madeleine @mother_madeleine shared her ire over a dusty ceiling fan and her partner’s reaction, it shook a lot of women online.

Madeline asked her followers: “OK, someone with a partner who they live with, please side with me on this ’cause I’m about to lose my mind.”

She explained how around a week earlier, her boyfriend had said there was a lot of dust on the fan in their bedroom. He even pointed out there was so much dust on it, there was dust falling off the fan onto the bed!

And here’s the kicker.

She continued: “Today we’re laying in bed, post work, and some dust starts falling down from the fan. And he brings it up again, like, ‘Oh my God, it’s really dusty.’”

Yah, that was established several days ago, my friend… Anyhow. She continued.

“And I was like, wait a minute, you didn’t clean the fan last week after you pointed out to me specifically it was pretty dusty?”

The couple then went on to have a debate, as couples do.

She said: “And he was like ‘No, you noticed it too, why didn’t you clean the fan?.’ And I was like ‘whoa hold on a second. If you live with someone, and you share spaces, and you share responsibilities for cleaning, and you notice something is dirty and you still didn’t clean it, that’s on you.’

She asked TikToker if she was right that she shouldn’t have to clean the fan.

This is a simple but a contentious cleaning issue and it’s one that can make and break a lot of couples.

Hopefully this couple manages to clean that fan somehow, some way!

Adults should be able to address these types of issues on their own.

