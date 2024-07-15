Experts Argue CEOs Are The Ones Who Could Be Easily Replaced By AI

Since the advent of AI, workers in an array of industries have been told to brace for the loss of their jobs.

A computer can do it faster, without breaks, and for less money, so why would employers want to deal with us grunts?

Well, these experts argue that the people who could actually be replaced more easily are the folks at the top.

Phoebe Moore, a professor at the University of Essex Business School, says the times could be ripe for a shakeup at the top.

“Some people like the social aspects of having a human boss. But after COVID, many are also fine with not having one.”

We all know how much money goes to pay upper management’s salaries, so former MIT employee Anant Agarwal says there is plenty of financial incentive to take a hard look.

“My first instinct is they would say, ‘Replace all the employees but not me. But I thought more deeply and would say 80% of the work that a CEO does can be replaced by AI.”

After all, most of the decisions the head honchos make every day are driven by data, and that’s something AI is actually good at.

It’s also impartial and able to process far more data than the human mind before making a logical decision.

Some, like consultant Vinay Menon, say that leadership can’t be automated, though.

“We’ve always outsourced effort. Now we’re outsourcing intelligence. While you may not need the same number of leaders, you will still need leadership.”

Oddly, 43% of CEOs who responded to a survey believed AI could take over their jobs.

Another 45% admitted they were already using ChatGPT to help make major business decisions.

That said, AI still has flaws that will make deploying these kinds of changes a decision for the future, not today.

One of those issues is that while it should be unbiased when making a decision, the data AI is trained on often is anything but.

Either way, I think it’s fair to say everyone’s job could be on the chopping block, not just the lowest to the ground.

I don’t know about you, but I could use the free time.

