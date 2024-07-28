For Two Years She Let Her Neighbors Use Her Parking Space For Free, But Now She Needs Her Parking Space Back And They’re Accusing Her Of Stealing It

Not every apartment includes a parking spot, and if you have a car, that can be quite inconvenient.

In today’s story, one neighbor who doesn’t have a car lets another neighbor who does have a car park in her parking spot.

Now she feels bad for telling her neighbors she needs the parking spot back.

Let’s see how the story progresses…

AITA for “stealing” my neighbors’ parking space? For a bit of backstory: when I bought my apartment, a few years back, I still owned a car and was looking at buildings that offered parking space. Mine does and the spot is still mine even though I’ve since sold the car – loathed driving, spiked up my anxiety terribly. Those with no cars usually rent their parking spaces to other families in the building who own multiple vehicles.

They decided to do something even nicer…

I considered doing that, but then my across the hall neighbors asked to borrow my parking spot. As it turned out, their newly adopted toddler has mobility issues and his physical therapist visits every week. We live in a bustling area in a big city and parking outside the building is costly. I really like my neighbors, despite us not interacting much, and their son is an adorable little fellow, so I told them they could borrow my garage indefinitely.

Two years later, the neighbors are still using his parking spot.

That was two years ago. I rarely have friends with cars visit (yay for good public transportation) and have never asked for my parking back in all this time. I’m sure at this point they feel like I’ve somewhat committed to loaning it permanently – maybe gifting it? – and here’s where we run into problems.

They needed their parking spot back.

My mom has been having health issues and she’s been coming into the city for exams. She lives an hour and a half away and, since parking is so expensive, she would like to use my garage. Her physician referred her to a specialist a couple blocks from where I live, so she would save a lot on parking leaving her car here. So I asked for my parking pass back for an indeterminate while.

The neighbors are trying to convince her to let them keep the parking spot.

My neighbors are distraught because their kid needs weekly sessions and have said my priorities are outta whack. According to them, my mom is only coming sporadically and on random days so I shouldn’t hog the spot just in case she wants it. To be fair, she cancels as many appointments as she makes and is very off and on (a whole different issue), nor is her condition life threatening. Whereas their kiddo is still dependant on physical therapy to walk.

Their other neighbors seem to agree that she shouldn’t take her parking spot back.

I’ve since been chastised by different neighbors, and I’m getting nasty looks from even the doormen. The atmosphere around is definitely hostile, and I’m uncomfortable running into anyone in the halls or elevators. I know the spot is legally mine, but I’m wondering if morally I crossed a line here.

I’d think the neighbors should be grateful for all the time they were able to use the parking spot, especially since they let them use it for free.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the neighbors are “acting entitled.”

Another reader pointed out that she was being really nice.

This reader believes family should be more important than neighbors.

This person thinks the neighbors are lying.

Another person thinks the neighbors have no reason to complain.

This reader suggested a compromise…

The neighbors in this story seem very ungrateful.

While not parking in the parking spot may be inconvenient for them, it was never really their parking spot.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.