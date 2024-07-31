He Tried To Stop His Neighbors’ Dogs From Fighting With Each Other, But They Made It Clear His Help Wasn’t Welcome

If a neighbor doesn’t want your help, stop being willing to help.

That’s what one neighbor learned in today’s story.

Although I know everyone is going to worry whether or not the dogs will be the ones to suffer for it.

Let’s see what happened…

Don’t worry neighbor, I learned my place I moved into this neighborhood almost a year ago, and immediately could tell the neighbors on either side of me don’t get along. Neighbor A’s dog gets out and goes to neighbor B’s fence and their dogs fight through the fence.

The new neighbor tried to help.

I’m a dog lover, and have been trying to keep the peace between the neighbors since I moved in, by putting neighbor A’s dog back in the yard myself.

Well last time, I got her back in the yard but she escaped again.

They got upset at another “solution”…

Neighbor B’s son in laws solution… to put his Pitt on a leash and instigate a dog fight. I begged him not to do it. In which case he said, “You just moved in this neighborhood, learn your place and stfu b****.”

They didn’t back down.

So ya know, we got into it, then his wife and mother in law wanted to cuss me out for talking to him in an ill manner. Well here we are today, neighbor A’s dog is out again.

This time, they reacted differently.

Neighbor B is outside raising cane begging someone to help her get this dog from her house. Meanwhile I’m outside drinking my Dunkin Donuts and smoking a cigarette, smiling and waving at her, while she’s spraying 5 dogs with a hose. Hope you have a blessed day neighbor, don’t let the dog bite you on the rear.

I’m not sure why they felt obligated to try to break up dog fights in the first place when his neighbors clearly didn’t want him to get involved.

Personally, I wouldn’t want to hear all the barking!

Let’s see how Reddit readers reacted…

One reader thinks the dog is lucky to alive.

Another reader offered a fence suggestion.

This person points out the real problem.

Maybe this story isn’t about revenge as much as karma.

Hopefully they doesn’t take this suggestion…

Sometimes there’s nothing you can really do to help.

Good for this neighbor deciding to stay out of it!

