Her BFF Went Off The Rails At Dinner So She Left. Now She’s Not Sure Whether Or Not To Accept The Apology.

People want to believe that all relationships can last forever, but the truth is that most of them don’t.

And we’re not just talking romance, here – all relationships, friendship included.

This woman was excited to have a night out to reconnect with a close friend, but things did not end up going at all how she’d hoped.

Read on to find out what happened!

AITAH for leaving my best friend at the bar after she grabbed my plate and refused to give it back until I apologised? My friend (24F) and I (24F) have been friends for over four years. We’ll call her Mia. This incident happened towards the end of February this year. Mia and I had decided to meet up for drinks and tapas, to catch up, after we hadn’t seen each other since the beginning of January. Everything was going well on the girls day out until Mia started getting tipsy.

I had shown her a picture of the Valentine’s day setup my boyfriend had done for me two weeks prior. I don’t really post on socials anymore so this was her first time seeing it. Her whole aura completely changed. The conversation started getting confrontational and Mia asked why had I not been checking up on her, and how I had been putting our friendship on the back burner. She accused me of not being able to balance a boyfriend and my friendships.

To add more context, when I had seen Mia in January it was during her stay at a mental health centre. She had mentioned needing a breather, so I picked her up from the facilities and we spent a day by the beach. After this day our WhatsApp conversations were sparse with me checking if she’s still alright and vice verse.

Early February I had a familial issue I was dealing with and completely went quiet on all my acquaintances and friends. This was excluding my boyfriend who I basically live with at this point. I’m guessing she saw the Valentine’s day pictures and thought clearly you were present enough to celebrate that.

Back to the girls day out; her mood is now completely flipped. She grabs the plate of food I’m eating from and says “you’re not getting this until you explain why you abandoned me.” Mind you the people around us at the bar are looking at us now. I tell her this is very immature, send her my portion of the bill and leave. She calls me multiple times after I leave and texts asking “what’s up?”.

She eventually sends a text, a couple of days later, apologising for her behaviour. I guess my mistake was responding to the text four days later accepting the apology, because we have not spoken since.

