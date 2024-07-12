Her Husband Kept Blaming Her For Having Daughters And Wouldn’t Accept A Child’s Gender Comes From Their Dad. Soon, His Mother Proved Him Wrong In Embarrassing Fashion.

It’s so hard for some people to accept that they’ve got the wrong facts!

While some people wouldn’t mind getting enlightened, others simply get offended for being proven wrong.

Let’s find out how this couple got in a fight over biological facts!

Aita for explaining to my husband he’s the reason we keep having daughters. I 30 F have 2 daughters and am currently pregnant with my 3rd girl. We just found out this morning. On the drive to my husband’s mothers house he explained how he was a bit disappointed about having a girl. But then he said “I should’ve expected this because you have 3 sisters”

She kept her cool and explained things.

I explained that me having 3 sisters have nothing to do with the gender of our child. He said it’s genetics and that I’m the reason for our daughters. I told him that’s not how biology works, he said it is. He then went on the explain that his mom only has brothers and his two oldest brothers both have two sons because his mom’s side. I told that doesn’t make any sense because it should be the same for him then. He said no because both of their wives have more brothers than sisters.

He wasn’t buying it.

He was getting frustrated but I was just laughing at him. I explained that him and his oldest two brothers have different dads, but out of his dad’s 8 kids, 3 are boys and 5 are girls. The men determines the gender. He said that not true because the kids his dad had with his mom are all boys. He dropped it and said he’ll ask his mom who has a degree in biology.

He asked for expert advice and got it!

So we get to his parents house for brunch and he asks his mom if I’m the reason we kept having girls. She told him bluntly that the men determines the gender and it’s actually not a 50/50 chance. She then went on to explain that the more of one gender you have, the higher the chances that your next child is also going to be that gender.

He wanted to get out of there.

So he asked is it likely that he’ll have a boy. She told him that if he keeps trying it might happen. He just walked to the car and said he’s going for a drive. I received a text from him saying that I didn’t have to embarrass him like that. I was so confused. Aita?

Why can’t he simply accept the new information and learn!?

People can be so confusing at times!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about this story.

