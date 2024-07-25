Her Partner Refuses To Get Up To Help With Their Newborn Baby, So This Exhausted Mom Finally Snaps At Him For Sleeping Through Everything

Having a newborn can be both fulfilling and stressful, especially for tired, sleepless mamas.

AITA for yelling at my partner for not helping at night with our newborn? I (21f) and my partner (21m) are first-time parents. He works around 8 hours a day in construction, while I’m a SAHM. We each have our own “jobs,” and so far, it’s been working 85% of the time.

We decided early in the pregnancy that this was the plan because of how expensive and nerve-wracking childcare can be. But, like all first-time parents, we had no idea what to expect with a baby, and how postpartum would affect me. Our son is 3 weeks old, and has a pretty good schedule at the moment. He wakes up every 3-ish hours for a bottle and diaper change, and my body is finally adjusting, so I’m handling it well… until a surprise “rough night” happens.

This is when our baby is more fussy than usual and scream-cries, fights sleep, eats WAY more than normal, and just rebels against his usual routine. This is when my postpartum anger sets in. I get so angry because I’m tired, can’t figure out what the baby needs from me, and I’m going through the motions.

Meanwhile, my partner sleeps through EVERYTHING. I wake him up numerous times, saying, “Please tag me out,” “I’m getting too angry to think straight,” “I need help,” “I don’t know what’s wrong.” He wakes for a second, but goes back to sleep.

However, the last bad night we had, I lost it and yelled at my partner. I was so angry I couldn’t think, and my partner wouldn’t wake up to help, so I yelled at him and woke him up out of a dead sleep. I instantly regretted it because he looked frightened, and after, I said, “I’ve been asking you for help and you won’t. I can’t do this. I’m tagging out.”

He got angry. He called me rude for yelling at him, and said, “I’ll just get up then,” with an attitude. He yelled at me because I went to go cry in the bathroom, saying, “Oh God, don’t be like that.”

I’m not asking a lot, just help on the bad nights and the moments that I need to tag out for safety. However, I feel guilty I got angry with him. I know we each have things we do for “jobs,” and his isn’t easy either. So, AITA for getting angry and lashing out about the lack of help during bad nights?

