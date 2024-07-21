July 21, 2024 at 6:26 pm

Interviewee Says T.J. Maxx Won’t Tell You The Pay Until You’re Done With The Interview Process. – ‘$12 an hour? What is that going to do for me?’

by Matthew Gilligan

I really don’t understand why recruiters and hiring managers don’t tell candidates how much money a job pays right off the bat.

It makes life easier for everyone involved and, most importantly, no one gets their time wasted!

A man posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the frustrating experience he had while interviewing for a job with T.J. Maxx.

He said, “Why … did I have a job interview at T.J. Maxx the other day, and then everything went well, but [at] the end, he told me that they paid $12 an hour, and they get paid every week, so I was like, ‘Yeah,’. In my head I’m like, ‘I’m not taking that … job.’”

He continued, “That’s why the clothes are so cheap, because they’re not paying them people. Like, that is crazy.”

He told viewers that he accepted the position but that he doesn’t know if he actually wants to do the job.

He said, “I don’t really know what to do, because $12 an hour? What is that going to do for me? I don’t know, let me know what y’all think I should do.”

Let’s see what he had to say.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

It would’ve been nice to know that information at the beginning…

Jeez!

