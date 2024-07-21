Man Vows Petty Revenge On A Fast Food Chain’s BOGO Policy, But Ends Up Increasing His Spending And Waistline

Customer incentives that promise freebies can sometimes be misleading.

When this man’s fast food promotion backfired, he found a clever way to beat the system, but not without some unintended consequences!

Read on to find out what they were.

Buy one, get one free Every time I went to McDonald’s, they would push doing a survey and get a free burger when you buy one. So I decided to do it. I came back with my code and made my order. I always get the quarter pounder deluxe. $7. I also got my grandson a regular hamburger.

Then it happens.

I got charged full price for my 2 quarter pounders. And got a $2 burger free. I was angry. They said they always comped the cheapest one.

He hatched a plan.

From then on, I always came in with a code, and I always made 2 orders! I’d get 2 q.p. deluxe, get my free one. Then I would order for everyone.

But he didn’t get off scot-free.

In a few months, I had gained about 50 pounds, and spent 30 percent more money! That’ll show them!

Well, at least he has his pride!

The big bad fast food chain may have fared better than he expected in this ordeal.

His quest to outsmart this fast food chain left him heavier and poorer.

But hey, sometimes it’s the principle of the thing.

