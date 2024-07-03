Neighbors Blast Loud Music Late At Night, So They Turn Up Theirs To Eleven

This person’s dealing with neighbors who don’t seem to grasp the concept of quiet hours.

Don’t want to turn down your music? Guess I won’t either I recently moved and my new neighbours seem to have no concept of how much noise their making. Loud music until late at night, guests having loud conversations or screaming matches, you know the drill. It is important to note that there are so called “Ruhezeiten” (resting times) where I live, you are generally not allowed to make noise between 10pm and 6 am on weekdays. That includes loud music.

A couple of days ago, at around 11pm during the week, I knocked on their door asking them to turn their music down as I had work in the morning. After being asked why that was their problem, I replied that not only for the sake of being neighbourly should they turn their music down (remember, down, not off, I’m no party pooper) but also because it’s illegal to be this loud at this time of day. Their reply? “What, you’re gonna call the police because of some music? That would not be very neighbourly either. So how about we all mind our business and just stick to our own apartment.” Huh. Aight. Bet.

Their party went on to about 2am, then they finally stopped. I meanwhile decided to take a home office day to exact my revenge on their no doubt hungovers. At exactly 6am (knowing that my other neighbour had gone to work), I, for the first time ever, turned my 800W speaker system all the way up to 11. Volume, Bass boost, treble, everything. I also turned my subwoofer towards the wall that had their bedroom on the other side. I’m a big fan of electronic music, especially the hard stuff. Hardstyle, Tek, Psy, anything that is loud and has a lot of bass. So I let them share in my joy at full volume.

Walls were vibrating, the ground was shaking, I decided to wear earplugs because it was just too much even for me. After about 15 minutes at full volume, I get a notification that someone is at my door. I open it, music still blaring at full power, to my pissed off looking neighbours in their pyjamas, reeking of alcohol. They of course asked my to stop, I replied: “What, you’re gonna get angry over a little music? Well, that’s not very neighbourly, how about you just stick to your apartment huh?”

I then slammed the door in their face and turned off my doorbell. After another hour of various dubstep, tek and death metal, I turned off my system, walked over to their door and rang up a storm. After they’d opened their door all I said was: “Peace? Ruhezeiten between 22 and 6 during the week? We cool?”

