Neighbors Would Have Loud Parties Late Into The Night And Ignored His Requests To Keep It Down, So He Shut Off Their Power Until He Got Up In The Morning

Upstairs neighbor doesn’t care, so I made them care. I used to live in an old, renovated farmhouse with one apartment upstairs and mine below. I would have to get up for work at 3 am every day. Hardworking mom upstairs worked two jobs for her very obnoxious kids.

Every time she worked an overnight shift, they would throw parties and be rowdy like a mother f****r. Loud music, banging on the walls, and what sounded like them bouncing medicine balls on the ground. I went up several times and knocked and told them, “look, I’m not gonna tell your mom or call the cops, I just want some sleep. So keep having fun but please keep the noise down so I can wake up for work at 3.”

Did this several times in a week one time and they finally told me, “go eff yourself old man” (I was 23). I knew my landlord and he knew I knew how to work on houses, so he gave me the only key to the basement where all the electrical, hot water heaters, etc were stored. After being told to go f**k myself I had enough.

I went downstairs, flipped off the breaker to the upstairs apartment, locked the door and went back for a peaceful night’s sleep. Woke up at 3 and turned back on the power as I left for work. Every day the parties got loud for the next two weeks, I would simply go turn off their power and enjoy a nice night’s sleep. After that, no more parties. I think the message came through.

