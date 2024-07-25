The Shirk Report – Volume 798
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Gramouflage
– Gaming art with light sabers
– Perfect shot of red-billed oxpecker resting on the horn of a rhino
– One angry lithium battery
– The four-person handshake
– Refection Perfection: A Jet Skiing Dream Come True
– Christopher Walk-in
– A little lawn help from the fire department
– Reverser
– Found outside of apartment building
– Our Transilvanian grandma is still very much in charge
– When you get tested for allergens
– From fiction…
– Anyone in the mood for a hot sauce fountain?
– Blue Angels doing solos off ship deck
– Always, they do this
– Just keep spinning!
– The way these leaves are growing
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Reddit and the Robots
– 31 People Relay the Creepiest True Things They’ve Learned
– Jon Hamm’s Holding Out for a (Super) Hero Role to Play
– The fuzzy science on whether your pet is actually good for you
– Why do all the world’s best athletes do Subway commercials?
– Never, Ever Say Any Of These Things On A First Date
– When Kriss Kross Launched a Backward Clothing Trend
– 58% Of Men Skip This Simple Daily Ritual, And It’s Crucial As You Age
– Use Productivity ‘Sprints’ When Your Attention Span Is Low
– He Won’t Pay His Sister for Housesitting After She Didn’t Feed His Birds. Is He Wrong?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.