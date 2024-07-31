Cashier Sounded Off About Customers Who Pay With Change. – ‘You hand me quarters, you’re there for another five minutes.’

I go out of my way to try to NOT annoy customer service workers, so I’m glad this young woman posted the video you’re about to see on TikTok.

Her name is Olivia and she took to the social media platform to let viewers know one of the pet peeves she has about her job as a cashier.

Olivia said, “This is a warning if you see me as a cashier. If you hand me money, and I put it in the system, and the system already did the math, and you hand me quarters, you’re there for another five minutes.”

She continued, “I don’t care. I’m not a calculator. I can’t do that. I can’t.”

Olivia added in the caption to her video that her “brain literally reboots” when she’s presented with this situation.

So don’t do it, okay?!?!

Check out her video.

I think we all learned a lesson today…

Math is hard for a lot of people!

