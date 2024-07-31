July 31, 2024 at 10:25 am

Cashier Sounded Off About Customers Who Pay With Change. – ‘You hand me quarters, you’re there for another five minutes.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I go out of my way to try to NOT annoy customer service workers, so I’m glad this young woman posted the video you’re about to see on TikTok.

Her name is Olivia and she took to the social media platform to let viewers know one of the pet peeves she has about her job as a cashier.

Olivia said, “This is a warning if you see me as a cashier. If you hand me money, and I put it in the system, and the system already did the math, and you hand me quarters, you’re there for another five minutes.”

She continued, “I don’t care. I’m not a calculator. I can’t do that. I can’t.”

Olivia added in the caption to her video that her “brain literally reboots” when she’s presented with this situation.

So don’t do it, okay?!?!

Check out her video.

@_olivia.byrnes_

Brain literally reboots #cashier #cashierproblems #relatablehumor #relatable #humor #funnytiktoks

♬ original sound – Livvyシ

This is how people reacted on TikTok.

One person spoke up.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual isn’t having it.

I think we all learned a lesson today…

Math is hard for a lot of people!

