‘I’ve been here like five minutes, and that’s already $7.’ – Savvy Shopper Shares How He Makes Money While Shopping At CVS

You’ve probably heard about side hustles like this before…

Shoppers who claim that they make some extra scratch on the side while doing basically nothing in different stores.

Well, here’s another example!

A TikTokker named Gabe posted a video and talked to viewers about how he makes extra money while shopping at CVS.

The chain store offers coupons for $3.50 when customers find expired food in their locations and Gabe said that he decided to go “treasure hunting.”

He told viewers, “I feel like the refrigerated food section is a good way to start.”

Gabe struck out when he looked through the pre-made hardboiled eggs, so he said, “I think milk is the next place to go.”

He quickly found two containers of milk that were expired and said, “I’ve been here like five minutes, and that’s already $7.”

He then said, “I think I’m gonna cash these out. Make my $7. Not gonna risk it. Not a big gambler here.”

Gabe added in the video’s text overlay that he was nervous about asking for coupons for the expired items.

The hustle is real!

But maybe not always worth it.

