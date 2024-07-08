New Landlord Raised The Rent From $1200 To $2520 And This Single Mom Might End Up Homeless. – ‘This is literally so embarrassing.’

It’s tough out there these days…

High rents, high food prices, high energy costs, the list goes on and on…

And a woman in Perth, Australia named Jakki is really struggling right now.

Jakki posted an emotional video talking to viewers about the current challenges she’s facing. She said she works as a nurse and that her rent recently doubled, costing her $630 per week.

She said, “So basically I’ve lived in my rental for the last six years. The house that I live in now is part of an NRAS scheme or it was when I first started renting it so they keep rent affordable for low-income owners.”

Jakki added, “The house was recently sold and the new owners didn’t want to go ahead with the same low-income scheme so they’ve chosen to increase the rent from $300 which is what I’m paying now to $630 a week.”

She explained that she’s a single mom and that she can’t afford the rent increase.

Jakki continued, “I’ve been applying to houses and I’ve been getting rejected for all of them. There was another rental available that was also part of the NRAS scheme, if you transfer from one NRAS property to another it doesn’t count as an existing tenant. I meet the income limits for an existing tenant, but don’t meet the income limits for a new tenant. Even though I’d just be moving from one NRAS property to another, it doesn’t count as being an ‘existing tenant.'”

She added, “We’re facing homelessness from the end of the lease because I can’t afford to pay the $630 a week and her response to that was that if I don’t vacate the premises by the first of January then the owners can take me to court.”

In her emotional statement, Jakki said, “I work as a registered nurse at one of the hospitals in Perth I have a permanent contract I just don’t know what I’m meant to do at this point. Like this is literally so embarrassing.”

She added, “I have somewhere for Levi to go at the end of the lease if we don’t find anywhere in between now and then. I need to find somewhere for our cat and dog to go. Rent a storage unit to put all our stuff in.”

Jakki pleaded for help and said, “If anyone has any suggestions Let me know. I’ve been sitting here for 20 minutes now so I better go inside.”

