A Frugal Traveller Saved Money = By Taking Late Night Flights, But Then Everyone Refused To Give Him A Ride In The Middle Of The Night

Some people will go to great lengths to save a few bucks, even if it means making life harder for everyone else.

When one father booked a flight at the most inconvenient time and expected his family to pick him up, it led to a debate over generosity and the true cost of convenience.

AITA for not picking up my dad from the airport at 1am on a Monday? My dad is the type of person to schedule travel at the most inconvenient times to save the couple of extra bucks you get from flying early or ungodly late. I appreciate his thriftiness (and apply some of it myself), but often he asks favors of others to support him in meeting these crazy times.

The time’s he chose for the flights made things wildly inconvenient for everyone else.

Last week, he asked his partner’s father to bring him to the airport for a 6 AM flight. He knew he’d be back at 1 AM the following week and asked if I’d pick him up. He lives an hour away from the airport, and his house is an hour from mine — so I’d be home around 3 AM if I obliged.

His family tries to let him down easy and offer alternatives.

I told him I work at 8 AM, so he should schedule himself an Uber, and I’d just pay for it as a gift. Well, he landed, had trouble with the Uber app, and ended up having to book himself a more expensive last-minute ride.

But he wasn’t satisfied with this.

Today, he told me it was a nightmare when he landed and that he would have just asked a friend to pick him up. He said he was frustrated with me for not “being conventional” by picking him up. AITA here?

