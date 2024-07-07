Super Fan Claims She Knows Why The Vans “Warped” Tour Really Ended

The Warped Tour used to be a staple every summer from the mid-1990s until 2019 for young punk rockers who wanted to let loose for a long, hot day and listen to hours of live music.

So, why did the popular annual festival end?

A TikTokker named Heaven thinks she knows the answer…

Heaven said, “When you create a music festival, featuring a lot of smaller punk bands just getting their first shine, who haven’t really gotten a lot of attention yet, and then all the attendees are mostly minors who are idolizing these men, there should be some kind of screening process to make sure that these men are allowed to be around children. But there wasn’t.”

A number of musicians who played the Warped Tour have been accused of inappropriate conduct and Heaven listed off several in her video.

She told viewers, “Overall, I fully believe that the reason they actually shut down was because they weren’t making any money considering all of the lawsuits they had against them, as well as the fact that the #Metoo movement was gaining traction in 2017.”

Heaven added, “I think [Kevin Lyman] could tell that it was unsafe for this to continue, or he simply didn’t want to put up with it anymore.”

Interesting theory, but to be fair to the Warped tour, the founder did address the reasons why in an interview in 2019.

“Everyone looked at me like ‘He stopped ‘Warped Tour” and in our business we always look at it as money. First thing they go to: money. ‘He’s not making any money.’ And that was not it. That was not it. ‘Warped Tour‘ was not feeding my soul and my heart as much as you put in. Because ‘Warped Tour‘ was 90% about the community and 10% about the money, it really was. And some people I’m sure will say bull****, but it’s true. I built that because I wanted to keep people coming to see live music. I wanted to build a community… And I’d lost that, that spirit was taken out of me for multiple reasons”

The interview doesn’t mention lawsuits, but there’s no indication that the lawsuits were about anything @k1dneytheft is talking about.

