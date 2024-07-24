When Their Grandmother Passed His Sister Found Out That The Thing She Wanted Was Given To Her Sister-In-Law, And She Wants It Back

It’s unfortunate that inheritance drama can cause rifts in families, but today’s story is another example of just that.

It’s also an example of why it is so important to make sure your will is specific enough that nobody is arguing about who gets what.

Let’s see why brother and sister both think they should have a specific family heirloom…

AITA for giving a family heirloom to my wife even though my sister didn’t want me to? My (51m) parents (75m 74f) are workaholics, and addicted to money. They loved their jobs more than their children, that’s why they sent me and my sister to live with our grandmother when we were 6 and 8. My sister (49f) moved out when she turned 18 and I continued living with my grandmother until I graduated from college at 25 because I enjoyed living with her and I also wanted to take care of her when she got sick.

His sister wanted one specific necklace.

The thing is that a few months ago she died and she left everything to me, my sister my wife (34f) and our children (8f 6f 4f 2f two months old boy) but my sister only wanted one thing and that was a necklace that belonged to my father’s family for almost two centuries. My ancestors always gave those necklaces to their daughters-in-law when they gave birth to their first male child as a form of celebration because the family name would continue for at least one more generation, but my grandmother hated my mother and never gave it to her.

He knew who his grandmother wanted to have the necklace.

She only kept it because she hoped I would give it to my wife, and I did. I gave the necklace to my wife when our son was born and never told my sister, and when she saw my wife wearing it she lost her mind.

His sister didn’t understand why he gave his wife the necklace.

She accused me of being greedy and selfish and also accused me of having stolen such a precious family jewel to give it to “a whore.” She always hated my wife because she didn’t agree with our grandmother adopting the daughter of the nurse who took care of her as another granddaughter. According to her, it was unfair that she loved my wife more than her, but my grandmother loved her because my wife was always there for her.

His sister wasn’t exactly close with her grandmother.

My sister, on the other hand, rarely visited her after moving, and when her children were born she never taught them our grandmother’s language so they could communicate. That hurt her because she loved communicating with my children, who do know her language.

Even his parents aren’t on his side.

Long story short, I don’t think I did anything wrong by giving that jewel to my wife, but suddenly my sister and even my parents believe that I should return that jewel because it is something that my sister wants to keep as a memory of her grandmother but I don’t care, AITA?

I wonder if OP has told his wife about his sister’s request. Considering he already gave the necklace to his wife, it seems like it’s the wife’s to give.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another reader points to family tradition.

This reader thinks family tradition isn’t important in this case.

Another reader defends the sister and why she didn’t visit much.

This reader is on the sister’s side as well.

Yeah, it should be up to the wife and sister to decide which one of them should get it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.