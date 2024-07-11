Husband Forgot Her Birthday, So She Ordered Herself Flowers And Made Him Think They Were From Somebody Else

There’s nothing worse than your loved one forgetting your birthday but one woman got revenge on her husband and with a bunch of flowers!

We’ve all been there, right – when your partner forgets your birthday. Well, maybe not all of us. Some of us are lucky. But trust me, there’s nothing worse!

And Princess (@princess_per) – aptly named for her royal revenge – used the gift of flowers from her friend to teach hubby a lesson!

The video caption reads: “My husband and kids forgot it was my birthday today. Watch what I did…”

She told her husband in the clip: “Thank you for the roses, I liked them.”

But the husband is of course confused and asks who she got them from.

She said she’d thought he sent the flowers. And the kicker, she told him the card said “I love you.” Ha!

He responded: “Oh that’s funny, I bet somebody did it for me.”

A caption explains this isn’t the first time hubby forgot her birthday!

He says he got her something much better and leaves the house, she believes to pick up a last minute gift, ha!

I guess if your partner forgets your birthday, you just have to forget theirs and buy your own gifts!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

