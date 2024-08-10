College Bully Demands That Nobody Use Her Shower Stall, So A Student Got Sticky Revenge With A Jolly Rancher Trap

How do you get a bully back?

Jolly Rancher Revenge I went to a conservative Baptist college in the 1990s. My parents thought it would make me ladylike. Spoiler: it did not.

Not only did it not change our author’s personality, she met a pretty out-sized – and annoying – one, too.

The girl rooming next to me, Juliet, was awful. Blasting music all hours of the night, degrading people for their clothing choices, go to the restroom with the door open to talk with people, etc. Here’s the scene: we had 6 shower stalls, three on each side. The first one on the left was “Juliet’s” shower. She’d leave her watermelon scented stuff scattered about and throw a fit if someone was in there.

Remember the scent…

The scent is important.

Eventually the rest of the 17 girls avoided that stall just to not hear her ***** in the mornings.

So much for the “community” in community bathroom.

One Saturday night, I decided to take revenge. I went into “her” shower stall, unscrewed the shower head, and inserted a watermelon jolly rancher hard candy. This way, as she showered, it would coat her long blond hair and skin with a thin candy coating. The next morning, I planted myself in the bathroom to get ready for church just as Juliet started to shower. The muttering turned to shrieking fairly quickly and I stood there silently laughing.

Sounds like she might have gotten her sweet revenge.

After 15 minutes, she stalked out of the shower with hot pink towel lint stuck in her hair, on her face… everywhere. Most of the girls were in the bathroom watching her stalk her way out of the room. Later that day while others were at lunch, I snuck back in the shower, took out the candy, (which was more than half gone), and enjoyed the glee emanating from the rest of the girls on my floor.

Would she learn her lesson?

Juliet never used that shower again and didn’t appropriate any other one.

Revenge can be sweet, and this person shower’s their bully in it.

