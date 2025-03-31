Couple Plans An Adventurous Vacation To Celebrate One Of Their Birthdays, But A Friend In A Wheelchair Wants Them To Change Their Plans So She Can Tag Along

A lot of places in the world are wheelchair friendly, but there are some activities that people who are in wheelchairs really aren’t able to enjoy, such as hiking.

In today’s story, a couple plans a trip where they want to do activities like hiking and swimming. They were fine with friends joining them on the trip, but they were not fine with changing their plans to accommodate a friend in a wheelchair.

Was this a mistake?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITA For Not Making A Vacation Wheelchair User Friendly? Background: me and my partner (both in our 30s) started long term planning a trip to Thailand last year that would take place in Feb 2025 for his birthday. One of his friends and their partner, Matt and Sara were going to join us for the latter part of our trip to the south. In Sept, another one of his friends, Jake, got a great job and was able to afford tagging along as well. In late November, he started dating Tiffany who is a full time wheelchair user. (She does not like the term ‘disabled’)

She was surprised that Tiffany asked about the trip.

The six of us had hung out, but we were surprised when in Jan, Tiffany asked us for dates/info of the trip as she had not been directly invited and hadn’t been with Jake for that long. Beyond that, the last two weeks of our trip where everyone would be with us would basically be out in the country, hiking mountains, camping in sanctuary’s, traveling via boat across islands, swimming, ziplining, etc. Having been to Thailand before, I already know that it isn’t particularly wheelchair friendly and even less so the further out of cities that you get.

Tiffany wanted them to change the trip to make it wheelchair friendly.

My partner informed her of this and she outright requested that all non “wheel-friendly” activities be altered or outright cancelled in order to accommodate her so that she can join Jake. I reminded her that this was my other half’s birthday trip that we had planned for him doing the things that he wanted and that everybody else was tagging along for whatever they wanted if they felt like it- she had NOT been invited and we wouldn’t be cancelling expensive and mostly non refundable plans. She called us ableist, informed us that Jake would no longer be coming with us, to refund him for his portion of the trip and not to speak to either of them again.

They didn’t change their plans.

Long story short, none of those things happened, Jake did come with us, and when he returned Tiffany made his life hell and he broke up with her. Now the entire friend group has been tagged on IG by her (she has a modest following regarding ‘not able bodied’ topics), both Sara and Matt’s jobs have been affected and both mine and my partners families and friend groups have said that we should have accommodated her and just played nice. I don’t agree and now my partner is wondering if WATA for not altering plans. So, Reddit, AITA and just not seeing it?

Tiffany sounds pretty entitled to think that a group of friends would change their plans for her on a trip she wasn’t even invited to go on!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve handled the situation slightly differently.

She sounds very entitled.

This person suggests sharing these details on her post.

It’s okay that nature isn’t always wheelchair accessible.

She wasn’t even invited!

