A Company Told An Army Veteran They Wanted To Hire Him, But They Changed The Job Description On Him. So He Got Another Job And Waited Years To Finally Get Revenge So They Couldn’t Hire The Best Recruits.

Getting hired for a job can involve multiple interviews and background checks.

After all that is done, you’d think it would be time to get to work, but that’s not always the case.

In today’s story, one Army veteran gets revenge on a company that told him they were going to hire him for one job but completely changed his job description at the last minute.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Just a neighborly warning. So background for reference; I had just gotten out of the Army, medical retirement for combat injuries. Spinal injury, rebuilt knee, nerve damage in the opposite leg, plus more. Keeping it short, my mind was still good, but I had problems being on my feet a lot and even walked with a cane. A company offered me a logistics manager position, but after multiple interviews, substance test and all they informed me the position would not be open for a year or more. I could apply as “part of the family” once it did but that until then I’d be working the warehouse prepping shipping pallets half of each shift and teaching my supervisor about logistics for the other half of the day. (You know, the guy doing the job they advertised and that I applied for…) Anyway, I told them where to shove it and left and that is the background. On to my petty revenge.

He found another job.

I got a different job in a field I never considered and am still with the company now (7 years). Two years ago HR asked me, as a vet, to assist them at a job fair being hosted at our local American Legion hall. Love to, lets do it.

The company that he mentioned in the background info was at the job fair too.

Well, we are there setting up and who/what do I see, not only a hiring table for the company but their HR lady who was one of the 3 directly involved in my hiring/bait n switch. I quickly turned to my HR rep. told them of what happened and checked that she would be cool with me doing some sabotage as pay back. I was cleared to engage.

She didn’t recognize him.

I started off just stopping by and saying hi, seeing if she recognized me, which she didn’t. I then waited. Once tables and presentations were ready, I saw her head for the recruiter’s snack/break area and followed. There were probably 15 or so “recruiters” there waiting for things to start and talking to each other about their companies, what they do and what they are looking for.

He let her talk before sharing his experience at her company.

She talked about her company and what they were looking for for a minute, and I made a point of frowning and shaking my head. One of the other guys asked me what was up. So I looked at him and said, “I’m just impressed by the nerve to recruit at an American Legion event with her company’s history of complaints for pulling bait and switches on veterans. Hiring vets for one position then closing it when they start and trying to push them into other jobs that conflict with their disabilities.”

Now he shares ALL the details…

She of course replied that she was unaware of any such allegations and did not believe her company would ever do such a thing. I smiled. “Actually I was one of several who filed complaints, and you were one of the 3 people directly involved. About 6 years ago, your office was in the prefab building just West of the gravel parking lot for the warehouse facility in *town* just off the second exit from highway XX. I was lucky enough to recheck the contract you handed me after interviews and substance screenings and saw that you gave me not only a contract for a completely different position from what you advertised and that I applied to but also would have put me on the hook for the testing and “training” expenses if I left before 2 years had passed.”

She wasn’t able to recruit anyone thanks to him.

At that point I just stopped, sipped my coffee while staring at her and quietly enjoyed the “what a piece of trash” looks the other vets were giving her. She tried a couple excuses like that “they had gone through restructuring since then” but no one seemed to be giving any of it even a thought. Things started up a couple minutes later and we were all at our tables and spinning our recruitment lines. Best part, I saw so many vets looking through tables and talking to recruiters just do quick “no thanks” to her and speed past her. She packed up and left pretty much as soon as lunch came around having had no luck all morning.

It’s kind of surprising that the recruiter didn’t remember him even after he shared details about their highly questionable hiring practices.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader loves how OP got revenge.

More props for his revenge tactics.

This reader can relate to his story…

Another reader points out that he was trained for this!

Don’t mess with a disabled veteran who is looking for a job!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.