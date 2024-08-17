A Man Called Out His Company Because They Make Employees Work Seven Days a Week

No days off…? I don’t think so!

But, as you probably know, some people gotta do what they gotta do when it comes to work, even if that means working seven days a week.

A man posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how the company he works for makes its employees work seven days a week.

Huh?

The man said, “My job right now, they’re doing a seven-day mandate, and they have been for about two and a half months. So that’s eight hours every day you have to be there. And you know, some high schoolers work there, they work the second shift, like 3-11. And obviously, that’s probably really hard. I can’t imagine going to high school on top of this ****.”

He went on to say that one of his co-workers was denied a day off to go to their high school graduation.

The man added, “I just wanted to put that on TikTok because, you know, maybe it’ll go viral or something, and we can have a larger conversation. The state of work in America is ******. It’s so ******* bad.”

He continued, “Like, to mandate seven days a week for, like, months on end, and then give all your employees like five days of PTO and then go, ‘You can’t take any time off otherwise,’ is so ****** up, dude. It’s so bad.”

That’s horrible!

No days off? What a bunch of malarkey!

