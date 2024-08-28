A Neighbor Puts Up A Petty Sign In A Property Overlap With His Mom, So He Helped Her Put Up One Of Her Own And They Had A Laugh

They say any argument between two parties can easily be solved with proper communication.

This man’s neighbor, however, refused to discuss their overlapping property politely and even put up an insulting sign.

So, he made a petty revenge that made his mom laugh instead of being affected by the neighbor’s rudeness.

Read the story below for all the details!

I got involved in my mom’s feud with my neighbor. My mom and my neighbor have been having a property dispute for a couple of years now. Our neighbor’s property “overlaps” the back corner of our property with an area about 4ft by 10ft. This is not even the full length of the back border of our property.

It’s been like this for years, but only now when the issue escalated.

The neighbors before either families moved in set up a fence that gave us the “overlap” of the property. It’s been like that for nearly 20 years. Recently, there’s been a lot of back and forth between them.

OP’s neighbor dumped all his trash on the property overlap.

It started with my mom setting up a raised bed for a garden on the property being disputed (PBD), with the neighbor taking apart the garden and putting bag of yard waste on it. Then, my mom set up a property with rocks and sticks. He responded with dumping ALL of his trash that was in his backyard on the other side of his fence on the PBD.

OP talked to their neighbor politely, but he took it negatively.

I know I am not easy to get along with, but I tried to helped. No yelling, insults, or name calling on my part. I talked with the neighbor twice by knocking on his door, and he threatened to sue me if I did so again.

Finally, they decided to involve the city officials.

There’s a lot more to the story. The dispute just escalated to the point where both parties are in the wrong. My mom isn’t a saint. My whole family knows that. The good news is everything settled down when I convinced my mom to let him be, get a surveyor, and get documentation on where rhe property line is. We got people from the city to come down and look at the trash he put down on the opposite side of his fence going past the PBD, and force him to clean it up.

However, it didn’t end there.

Everything was good. Mom did not interact with him. We left the fence alone, and we’re just waiting on the surveyor. He decided to put up a sign after two weeks of no interaction, saying my mom is a Karen.

So, OP put up their own sign of insults.

Now she is, but doing this just to troll us and have me deal with the fall out annoyed me. The best thing I could think of was putting up our own sign that faces us, not him. It has a flurry of insults about him, so my mom laughs at our sign and doesn’t get mad about his.

