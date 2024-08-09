A Neighbor Reported Their Gazebo To The City Inspector, So When The City Asks For A Picture Of It They Get Revenge By Revealing The Neighbor’s Big Violation

Living next to neighbors who like to complain about what you do to the land on your property can be super annoying.

In today’s story, one neighbor gets revenge on the next door neighbor, and the city inspector makes this mission super easy.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Abuse city code enforcement? Can’t control what they see There is a problem neighbor who doesn’t like a previously permitted gazebo on my property. It’s really ironic because they have a tons of issues on their property including grading work that clearly looks like an engineer have never planned it, etc. When we first met, they told us the gazebo on our land’s gotta go because it’s too close to their house. Our setback is fine, but their house may also have a set back violation. We changed the topic.

A city inspector asked about the gazebo.

A few months later, a city inspector came up. We live rural so they aren’t expected. They looked at the Gazebo for a bit and wanted me to give them a picture of it. What they didn’t ask is how zoomed in the picture must be.

OP took a picture that included the neighbor’s property.

I grabbed one of those sub 250g drones, flew it high enough so their entire property happened to be in view while staying on mine property, and snapped a picture. Turned out the code enforcement is way more interested in the illegal grading work in their backyard that my picture happened to reveal. They actually had the balls to come up to me and say I called them in.

OP acted completely innocent.

I cheerly told them that I am a new home owner and an inspector came in. I thanked them for making sure our property is safe and sound and told them I took a very wide angle picture to make sure the inspector can see our whole plot. They are still dealing with the violation.

Well, the neighbor basically let the city inspector get the revenge.

